Exxon Set to Win FTC Approval for Pioneer Deal on Settlement
The US Federal Trade Commission is poised to greenlight Exxon Mobil Corp.’s $60 billion purchase of Pioneer Natural Resources Co. after the companies agreed to minor concessions, according to people familiar with the matter.
(Bloomberg) -- The US Federal Trade Commission is poised to greenlight Exxon Mobil Corp.’s $60 billion purchase of Pioneer Natural Resources Co. after the companies agreed to minor concessions, according to people familiar with the matter.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message