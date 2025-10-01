ExxonMobil, Chevron sniff India opportunity in Trump’s Russian oil threat
US energy giants' interest in entering India's gas infrastructure business featured in the trade talks between India and the US. The countries are negotiating a deal with India's Russian energy purchases emerging as a sticking point.
New Delhi: US energy giants ExxonMobil Corp. and Chevron Corp. are eying entry into India's LNG infrastructure business, including terminals and pipelines, said two people in the know, even as the two nations try to thrash out differences over New Delhi’s Russian oil imports.