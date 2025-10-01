Their interest coincides with US pressure on India to cut Russian energy imports and increase American supplies. India, the world’s fourth-largest LNG importer, meets about half of its natural gas requirement with shipments from the US and Qatar. The two are raising LNG capacities, and analysts expect an oversupply of the fuel by 2028. The potential glut can be absorbed by India as the government targets increasing the share of gas in the country’s total energy mix from around 7% to 15% by 2030.