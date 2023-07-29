Eye infections during monsoon season: Here are some warning signs of conjunctivitis with cure and treatment

Updated: 29 Jul 2023

Eye infections during the monsoon season can be a common occurrence due to increased humidity and water-borne pathogens. Recognising the warning signs of an eye infection can help individuals seek timely medical attention and prevent further complications

1/9Among the various eye infections, conjunctivitis, also known as pink eye, is the most prevalent during this time

2/9Swelling: Infections may cause swelling in the eyelids or other areas of the eye, leading to a puffy and painful sensation.

3/9Redness: The appearance of redness in the conjunctiva, the white part of the eye, is a key indicator of an eye infection. The infected eye may appear bloodshot and feel gritty, irritated, or itchy.

4/9Blurry Vision: Eye infections can cause temporary vision blurriness. Seeking prompt medical attention is crucial, as this visual disturbance may be accompanied by other symptoms.

5/9Abnormal eye discharge: Eye discharge, which can be watery, yellow, green, or white, is a common symptom of an eye infection. This fluid may crust around the eyelids, particularly after waking up.

6/9Photophobia: Increased sensitivity to light is another typical sign of eye infections. Those affected may experience pain or discomfort when exposed to bright lighting.

7/9Avoiding touching eyes: To prevent eye infections during the monsoon season, individuals can take preventive measures, such as avoiding touching the eyes with dirty hands, washing hands frequently, and keeping the eyes clean

8/9Staying away from crowded places: Staying away from crowded places if any symptoms of eye infection arise as it can help protect others from catching the infection.