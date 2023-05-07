Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg completes his first jiu jitsu tournament, wins gold and silver medals. Details inside1 min read . Updated: 07 May 2023, 06:59 PM IST
Mark Zuckerberg has been practising Jiu Jitsu for a while now. In an old Instagram video, he is seen training with Taiwanese boxer Khai Wu.
Meta Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mark Zuckerberg runs three successful social media platforms worldwide - Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram. The tech billionaire has a new feather in his cap. The CEO recently shared a post online where he talks about completing his first Jiu Jitsu tournament and winning gold and silver medals for his team.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×