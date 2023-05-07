The news comes almost a week after Zuckerberg announced that he has taken up the hobby of sewing and has started designing and 3D printing dresses since last month. In a series of Instagram stories, Mark shared pictures of his daughters wearing the innovative dresses he had created. The first three frames focus on the dresses themselves, while the last frame shows his daughter in a wholesome picture. Mark shared the details of his new project and wrote, "I have a passion for building things and have recently started designing and 3D printing dresses with my girls. Here are a few of my projects from the last month... (and yes, I had to learn how to sew)."