Home/ News / Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg completes his first jiu jitsu tournament, wins gold and silver medals. Details inside

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg completes his first jiu jitsu tournament, wins gold and silver medals. Details inside

1 min read . 06:59 PM IST Livemint
Mark Zuckerberg was seen training with Taiwanese boxer Khai Wu in a previous Instagram post.

Mark Zuckerberg has been practising Jiu Jitsu for a while now. In an old Instagram video, he is seen training with Taiwanese boxer Khai Wu.

Meta Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mark Zuckerberg runs three successful social media platforms worldwide - Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram. The tech billionaire has a new feather in his cap. The CEO recently shared a post online where he talks about completing his first Jiu Jitsu tournament and winning gold and silver medals for his team.

Sharing the post, Zuckerberg writes “Competed in my first jiu jitsu tournament and won some medals 🥇🥈 for the Guerrilla Jiu Jitsu team. Thanks to @davecamarillo @khaiwu @intense0ne for training me!". He has also shared images in the social media post, demonstrating his martial prowess.

Responding to Zuckerberg’s post, internet users have flooded the post with congratulations.

“Congratulations 👏 amazing," wrote one user. “Now this is Living life... we have to experience life beyond money and fame... happy for you," said another.

The news comes almost a week after Zuckerberg announced that he has taken up the hobby of sewing and has started designing and 3D printing dresses since last month. In a series of Instagram stories, Mark shared pictures of his daughters wearing the innovative dresses he had created. The first three frames focus on the dresses themselves, while the last frame shows his daughter in a wholesome picture. Mark shared the details of his new project and wrote, "I have a passion for building things and have recently started designing and 3D printing dresses with my girls. Here are a few of my projects from the last month... (and yes, I had to learn how to sew)."

Eva Chen, a fellow tech entrepreneur, commented on Mark's post with the suggestion that his designs could be Met Gala-ready. This garnered attention from some of his followers who were curious about the kind of printer he was using to create such intricate prints.

