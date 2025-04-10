Facebook executives undermined US national security, worked with China to censor posts: Sarah Wynn-Williams tells Senate

Former Facebook executive Sarah Wynn-Williams testified before a Senate committee on Wednesday, accusing the social media giant of working “hand in glove” with the Chinese government to censor its platforms.

According to an AP report, Wynn-Williams said in her prepared testimony, “We are engaged in a high-stakes AI arms race against China. And during my time at Meta, company executives lied about what they were doing with the Chinese Communist Party to employees, shareholders, Congress, and the American public.”

Custom tools for China Wynn-Williams served as director of global public policy at Facebook, now Meta, from 2011 until she was fired in 2017.

In her written remarks, she said she witnessed that the company provided "custom built censorship tools" for the Chinese Communist Party, which allow user data, including that of American users, to be accessed by the CCP, and remove the account of a Chinese dissident.

Meta deleted the Facebook account of a prominent Chinese dissident living in the US, bowing to pressure from China to do so.

However, Meta said the account, belonging to billionaire Guo Wengui, shared personally identifiable information such as people's passport numbers, social security numbers, national ID numbers and home addresses and was removed because this violated Facebook's rules.

Wynn-Williams also alleged that “Llama”, Meta's artificial intelligence model, was used to help DeepSeek. DeepSeek is a Chinese AI company whose AI model was shown to be competitive with OpenAI's ChatGPT at a fraction of the cost.

‘Meta betrayed American values’ “Throughout those seven years, I saw Meta executives repeatedly undermine US national security and betray American values. They did these things in secret to win favor with Beijing and build an 18 billion dollar business in China,” Wynn-Williams said in her prepared remarks.

She also said that Meta "ignored warnings" that building a "physical pipeline" between the US and China would provide China with backdoor access to US user data. These plans — called the Pacific Light Cable Network — never materialised, but Wynn-Williams said that was only because lawmakers stepped in.

Meta says ‘divorced from reality’ "Wynn-Williams’ testimony is divorced from reality and riddled with false claims. While Mark Zuckerberg himself was public about our interest in offering our services in China and details were widely reported beginning over a decade ago, the fact is this: we do not operate our services in China today,” Meta said in a statement.

This hearing comes after Sarah Wynn-Williams in her memoir “Careless People: A Cautionary Tale of Power, Greed, and Lost Idealism” unveiled the toxic inner workings of Facebook. The memoir published on March 11 become a bestseller in its first week, The Bookseller reported.