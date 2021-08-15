Facebook Messenger encrypts one-on-one voice and video calls

WhatsApp has argued that trying to do so would require the company to keep an eye on its own users, and the same isn’t possible as long as E2EE remains. Facebook had added E2EE to one-on-one text chats on Messenger back in 2016 but has dragged its feet on doing so for voice and video calls so far. Unlike WhatsApp and Signal, the company makes E2EE optional, meaning users will have to manually turn the feature on in order to make communications private.