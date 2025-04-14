Facing probable legal action for skipping summons, Ranveer Allahbadia shares message to self with childhood photos

‘Ran-Veer: Brave on the battlefield’, YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia posted on his Instagram account on, sharing a plethoora of images and videos. Allahbadia, also goes by the name BeerBiceps has teased a ‘re-birth’ after he got embroiled in controversy for a joke on Smay Raina's India's Got Latent show. Notably, Ranveer Allahbadia has also been skipping several summons by the Maharashtra Cyber Cell.

Sharing his childhood images, among others, Ranveer Allahadia wrote on his Instagram post, “Note to this guy : Life is a storm. Enjoy the ups. Learn from the downs. Take care of people who stand alongside you. Grow after every setback. Live every chapter like the lion you are 🦁 Never. Back. Down.

On 12 April, it was reported that Ranveer Allahbadia has been accused of non-cooperation by the Maharashtra cyber cell in connection with the investigation into the controversy surrounding his comments on the show India's Got Latent. According to reports, the YouTuber was issued summons by the Cyber Cell, however, Allahbadia has not responded, leading the authorities to consider legal action for their lack of cooperation.

According to a report by IndiaTV, the Maharashtra Cyer Cell had issued summons to Samay Raina, Ashish Chanchlani, and Apoorva Mukhija along with Ranveer Allahbadia.

India's Got Latent Controversy: Recap The India's Got Latent controversy began after Ranveer Allahbadia made an offensive joke during the show, asking a contestant a provocative question involving parents and sex.

The remark sparked widespread outrage, leading to multiple FIRs and investigations by both Maharashtra and Assam police.

Despite admitting to making a mistake and submitting a written apology, Ranveer Allahbadia has faced significant backlash, including interim protection from arrest granted by the Supreme Court.

Ranveer Allahbadia Announces ‘Rebirth’ Ranveer Allahbadia, the host of The Ranveer Show, has announced his comeback to podcasting after a tumultuous hiatus. The controversy surrounding his appearance on India's Got Latent had left fans and critics alike wondering if the curtains had closed on his illustrious career.

However, in true phoenix-like fashion, Ranveer Allahbadia emerged from the ashes, promising a "new blessed chapter" in his life and a more responsible approach to content creation.

