Fact checker Mohammed Zubair asks Supreme Court to cancel all FIRs against him

Fact checker Mohammed Zubair asks Supreme Court to cancel all FIRs against him2 min read . 05:53 PM IST
- Fact checker Mohammed Zubair has moved the Supreme Court, seeking the quashing of all six FIRs registered against him in Uttar Pradesh
Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair approached the Supreme Court on Thursday, seeking the cancellation of all six FIRs registered against him in Uttar Pradesh. The Delhi Police had arrested Mohammed Zubair on June 27 for allegedly hurting religious sentiments through one of his tweets.
Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair approached the Supreme Court on Thursday, seeking the cancellation of all six FIRs registered against him in Uttar Pradesh. The Delhi Police had arrested Mohammed Zubair on June 27 for allegedly hurting religious sentiments through one of his tweets.
According to a Bar & Bench report, Mohammed Zubair also sought bail on all these FIRs.
According to a Bar & Bench report, Mohammed Zubair also sought bail on all these FIRs.
Mohammed Zubair has also sought that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by the Uttar Pradesh government to probe cases against him, be called off.
Mohammed Zubair has also sought that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by the Uttar Pradesh government to probe cases against him, be called off.
It said that all the six FIRs filed in Uttar Pradesh, that have been transferred to the SIT for investigation, are the subject matter of the FIR which is being probed by the Delhi police special cell.
It said that all the six FIRs filed in Uttar Pradesh, that have been transferred to the SIT for investigation, are the subject matter of the FIR which is being probed by the Delhi police special cell.
Cases against Mohammed Zubair have been filed in Hathras, Ghaziabad, Muzaffarnagar, Lakhimpur Kheri and Sitapur over a tweet in which he called some right-wing leaders "hate mongers".
Cases against Mohammed Zubair have been filed in Hathras, Ghaziabad, Muzaffarnagar, Lakhimpur Kheri and Sitapur over a tweet in which he called some right-wing leaders "hate mongers".
Earlier in the day, a Hathras court remanded Mohammed Zubair to 14 days’ judicial custody in connection with a case in which the Alt News co-founder is accused of hurting religious sentiments.
Earlier in the day, a Hathras court remanded Mohammed Zubair to 14 days’ judicial custody in connection with a case in which the Alt News co-founder is accused of hurting religious sentiments.
The complainants say his tweet outraged Hindu sentiments. Mohammed Zubair is also accused of making sarcastic remarks on news anchors and disrespecting Hindu deities.
The complainants say his tweet outraged Hindu sentiments. Mohammed Zubair is also accused of making sarcastic remarks on news anchors and disrespecting Hindu deities.
Mohammed Zubair has argued that the tweet was four years old, making his arrest “malafide" and made under “political pressure".
Mohammed Zubair has argued that the tweet was four years old, making his arrest “malafide" and made under “political pressure".
Earlier this week, the Supreme Court had extended Mohammed Zubair’s interim bail till further orders in a case lodged in Sitapur district.
Earlier this week, the Supreme Court had extended Mohammed Zubair’s interim bail till further orders in a case lodged in Sitapur district.
But the extension of the interim bail did not come as a relief as the journalist was already in judicial custody ordered by a Delhi court in another case.
But the extension of the interim bail did not come as a relief as the journalist was already in judicial custody ordered by a Delhi court in another case.
The Sitapur FIR was lodged on June 1 under Indian Penal Code section 295A (deliberate and malicious act intended to outrage religious feelings) and section 67 of the IT Act on a complaint by Hindu Sher Sena district president Bhagwan Sharan.
The Sitapur FIR was lodged on June 1 under Indian Penal Code section 295A (deliberate and malicious act intended to outrage religious feelings) and section 67 of the IT Act on a complaint by Hindu Sher Sena district president Bhagwan Sharan.
The Supreme Court had extended the interim bail granted to Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair in the case registered against him by Uttar Pradesh Police in Sitapur.
The Supreme Court had extended the interim bail granted to Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair in the case registered against him by Uttar Pradesh Police in Sitapur.