FAIMA condemns alleged assault on doctors at Thane's KDMC Hospital, seeks action within 24 hours

The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) has strongly condemned the alleged assault on doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers at the civic-run Shastrinagar Hospital in Maharashtra, calling for strict action against those responsible.

Dr Rohan Krishnan, FAIMA's chief patron, described the incident at the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) hospital as "deeply unfortunate" and said doctors across the country continue to work under constant fear, ANI reported.

He said rising incidents of violence, harassment and mental stress have also contributed to increasing cases of depression and suicide among doctors, adding that no country can expect its healthcare workforce to serve selflessly while remaining vulnerable to physical attacks and humiliation.

According to ANI, Dr Krishnan said doctors cannot be held responsible for systemic shortcomings such as the absence of NICU beds, inadequate infrastructure or administrative limitations. Resorting to violence against healthcare workers, he said, is completely unacceptable and must invite the strictest legal action.

FAIMA seeks swift government action Calling the incident an attack on the healthcare system itself, FAIMA warned that unless strict and exemplary action is taken, such assaults will continue to demoralise the medical fraternity and ultimately affect patient care across the country.

The organisation urged the Maharashtra government to take decisive action within 24 hours and send a clear message that violence against doctors and healthcare workers will not be tolerated under any circumstances, ANI reported.

The statement comes days after an alleged assault at Shastrinagar Hospital in Dombivli left two doctors, two nurses and two women employees injured, sparking outrage within the medical community.

According to hospital officials, the incident began after doctors advised a family to transfer a newborn to another hospital because Shastrinagar Hospital lacks a neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

The family allegedly contacted local Shiv Sena (Shinde) corporator Ramesh Mhatre, who arrived at the hospital with supporters after his calls to hospital authorities reportedly went unanswered. He allegedly forced his way into the premises before verbally abusing and physically assaulting staff members.

The alleged assault was captured on the hospital's CCTV cameras, and the footage has been included in the ongoing investigation.

Following the alleged assault, doctors and nurses at Shastrinagar and Rukminibai hospitals launched an indefinite boycott of routine services, disrupting outpatient departments while emergency care continued to function.