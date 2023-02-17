Fair price shops dealers can earn ₹50,000 by providing additional community services: Govt
- ‘This system of portability provides ease of access for the beneficiary and over 3.5 crore portability transactions are taking place under the One Nation One Ration Card initiative,’ the Union food secretary said
Nearly 40,000 fair price shops (FPS) dealers in the country are providing other services thereby, earning Rs. 50,000 income, said Union Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra during an event on ‘The National Conference on Transformation of Fair Price Shops’.
