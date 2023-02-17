Nearly 40,000 fair price shops (FPS) dealers in the country are providing other services thereby, earning Rs. 50,000 income, said Union Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra during an event on ‘The National Conference on Transformation of Fair Price Shops’.

In the inaugural address, the secretary stressed the need to build on technological interventions implemented at the FPS to now transform them to make ration shops vibrant, modern, and viable by enabling them to offer more products and services apart from running PDS operations. DFPD has written to states to allow ration shop dealers to keep non-PDS items such as FMCG products and many states have allowed them.

He mentioned that the beneficiaries/ration card holders, particularly the migrant population covered under the food security program, can now uptake food grains from any FPS in the country through Aadhaar authentication.

“This system of portability provides ease of access for the beneficiary and over 3.5 crore portability transactions are taking place across the country under the One Nation One Ration Card initiative of DFPD," he added.

Additionally, he highlighted that DFPD has engaged IIT Delhi and World Food Programme for the optimization of routes to these fair price shops, which will reduce the transport cost and save on food subsidy. This will also streamline the supply chain systems and movement of food grains under the doorstep delivery of rations to the FPSs.

He also highlighted some of the success stories of FPS dealers in Gujarat earning ₹50,000 by providing additional CSC services. Lastly, he requested all the States/UTs to identify and develop 75 model FPSs in each district as per the indicative characteristics shared by DFPD. These model shops could have waiting spaces, CCTV cameras, toilets, and drinking water facilities among others.