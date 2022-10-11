Fake astronaut dupes woman of ₹24 lakh to 'return to Earth', marry her1 min read . Updated: 11 Oct 2022, 08:24 PM IST
- The fake astronaut told her that he needed money or “landing fees” so that he could land on Earth and duped her of ₹24 lakh
Listen to this article
A man, posing as an astronaut, allegedly duped a woman of 4.4 million yen ( ₹24.8 lakh) after claiming that he would need that sum of money to return to Earth and marry her. The incident was reported from Japan where a scamster, claiming to be a Russian astronaut, promised to marry the woman once he returns to Earth. But for him to return to Earth, he told her he needed ₹24.8 lakh.