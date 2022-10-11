A man, posing as an astronaut, allegedly duped a woman of 4.4 million yen ( ₹24.8 lakh) after claiming that he would need that sum of money to return to Earth and marry her. The incident was reported from Japan where a scamster, claiming to be a Russian astronaut, promised to marry the woman once he returns to Earth. But for him to return to Earth, he told her he needed ₹24.8 lakh.

The woman, a 65-year-old resident of Shiga prefecture, met the fake astronaut on Instagram where he used to post random pictures of space. The man also claimed that he worked on the International Space Station (ISS) and had limited access to mobile phones.

The two soon started exchanging messages and later moved on to Line, a Japanese conversation app. A while later, the man told the woman that he had fallen in love with her and even proposed to marry her. He reportedly told the victim that he wanted to start a new life with her in Japan. “Saying this 1,000 times won’t be enough, but I’ll keep saying it. I love you" is one of the texts he sent to her.

When did he ask for money? Just here. The fake astronaut told her that he needed money or “landing fees" so that he could land on Earth. That money, he said, would also cover the cost for the aircraft to fly back to space.

Japanese newspaper Yomiuri Shimbun reported that the victim sent him 4.4 million yen ( ₹24.69 lakh) in a short period of time. When he kept asking for more money, the woman grew suspicious and reported the matter to the police.

The matter is now being investigated as a romance scam.