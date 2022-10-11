OPEN APP
Home / News / Fake astronaut dupes woman of 24 lakh to 'return to Earth', marry her
Listen to this article

A man, posing as an astronaut, allegedly duped a woman of 4.4 million yen ( 24.8 lakh) after claiming that he would need that sum of money to return to Earth and marry her. The incident was reported from Japan where a scamster, claiming to be a Russian astronaut, promised to marry the woman once he returns to Earth. But for him to return to Earth, he told her he needed 24.8 lakh.

The woman, a 65-year-old resident of Shiga prefecture, met the fake astronaut on Instagram where he used to post random pictures of space. The man also claimed that he worked on the International Space Station (ISS) and had limited access to mobile phones.

The two soon started exchanging messages and later moved on to Line, a Japanese conversation app. A while later, the man told the woman that he had fallen in love with her and even proposed to marry her. He reportedly told the victim that he wanted to start a new life with her in Japan. “Saying this 1,000 times won’t be enough, but I’ll keep saying it. I love you" is one of the texts he sent to her.

When did he ask for money? Just here. The fake astronaut told her that he needed money or “landing fees" so that he could land on Earth. That money, he said, would also cover the cost for the aircraft to fly back to space.

Japanese newspaper Yomiuri Shimbun reported that the victim sent him 4.4 million yen ( 24.69 lakh) in a short period of time. When he kept asking for more money, the woman grew suspicious and reported the matter to the police.

The matter is now being investigated as a romance scam.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout