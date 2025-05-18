Fake ‘Cyclone Shakti’ news sparks panic; met expert explains cyclonic circulation vs storm

In response to a wave of misinformation surrounding “Cyclone Shakti,” the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a strong clarification, urging the public to remain calm and to recognise the crucial distinction between a cyclonic circulation and a cyclonic storm.

The clarification follows the spread of unverified forecasts and social media posts falsely claiming the formation of a severe weather system. The IMD has categorically denied the existence of any such cyclone and cautioned against the dissemination of unverified information.

Speaking to My Kolkata, Habibur Rahman Biswas, head of the Forecast Centre at the Regional Meteorological Centre in Kolkata, explained that the confusion largely stems from a misinterpretation of meteorological terminology.

“Many people mistake any mention of the word ‘cyclonic’ as an imminent threat of a cyclone, which is not the case,” Biswas said.

He elaborated that cyclonic circulation refers to an upper-air phenomenon, where winds rotate in an anti-clockwise direction at altitudes ranging from 1.5km to 7.6km above the ground. “This is what we call cyclonic circulation. It has an influence on weather patterns, but doesn’t necessarily lead to a cyclone or have any severe impact on the ground,” he clarified.

In contrast, a cyclonic storm is a well-defined, surface-level low-pressure system, characterised by significantly lower central pressure - often by more than 10 millibars - resulting in strong surface winds and potentially destructive weather.

“A cyclonic circulation is circulation of air at higher altitudes – generally not harmful, while a cyclonic storm is a surface-level, intense low-pressure system with high winds and potentially damaging effects. The misuse or misunderstanding of these terms can create unnecessary panic,” Biswas added.

Emphasising the importance of relying on official sources, Biswas confirmed that “as of now, the IMD has issued no cyclone warnings”. He assured that any indications of cyclone development would be formally communicated through official bulletins.