The Noida Police has issued non-bailable warrant issued against 10 people for defrauding the govt of ₹15000 crore using fake ITC documents, news agency ANI has reported on 20 August. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per report, all accused are from Delhi and Haryana.

Police raid is underway in search of them. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}