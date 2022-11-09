Having been in the fashion and beauty e-commerce platform for a decade, Falguni Nayar, the Nykaa founder and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), has said that her brand feels “empowered" to pursue excellence for the next decade as well. Falguni Nayar said that Nykaa could continue on a similar journey that it has followed in the past decade to take the brand to unimaginable success and more. Falguni Nayar was speaking at Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2022.

When asked how she looks at the next decade for Nykaa, Falguni Nayar said that her brand could follow the same path of pursuing excellence to know “how strong we make our platform and our organisation to serve our customers better".

Falguni Nayar said the early years for Nykaa were characterised by a lot of hard work to build simple skill sets. “And today, over the two-three years, you know, we've been doing what we call a heavy lifting," she said.

Elaborating on the “heavy lifting" Nykaa has done in the past few years, Falguni Nayar said, “Whether it is in the area of supply chain management, learning how to handle large quantities, whether it is in the supply chain in terms of rolling out warehouses and stores throughout the length and breadth of the country or understanding the global brands that we are bringing into the country and making them a win in India like getting a brand accepted by consumers is not an easy feat."

“So, I think equipped with a skill set, we feel very empowered that the next decade can continue on a similar journey…to keep pursuing excellence in terms of you know how strong we make our platform and our organisation to serve our customers better," Falguni Nayar said.

‘THE SECRET SAUCE OF NYKAA’

Falguni Nayar credited Nykaa’s customers as the “secret sauce" that has made her brand a success. “Our secret sauce comes from our customers who trust us. We are a very open organisation. We learn from our customers. They tell us what to bring to India and where to open a Nykaa store. We have been very active on social media," she said.

Falguni Nayar said all the ideas come from the company’s customers only.