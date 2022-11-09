Falguni Nayar has these plans for Nykaa in coming decade2 min read . Updated: 09 Nov 2022, 07:43 PM IST
- Falguni Nayar said the early years for Nykaa were characterised by a lot of hard work to build simple skill sets
Having been in the fashion and beauty e-commerce platform for a decade, Falguni Nayar, the Nykaa founder and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), has said that her brand feels “empowered" to pursue excellence for the next decade as well. Falguni Nayar said that Nykaa could continue on a similar journey that it has followed in the past decade to take the brand to unimaginable success and more. Falguni Nayar was speaking at Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2022.