Falguni Nayar has these plans for Nykaa in coming decade

Elaborating on the “heavy lifting" Nykaa has done in the past few years, Falguni Nayar said, “Whether it is in the area of supply chain management, learning how to handle large quantities, whether it is in the supply chain in terms of rolling out warehouses and stores throughout the length and breadth of the country or understanding the global brands that we are bringing into the country and making them a win in India like getting a brand accepted by consumers is not an easy feat."