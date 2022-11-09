Falguni Nayar reveals ‘secret sauce’ of Nykaa's success2 min read . Updated: 09 Nov 2022, 07:07 PM IST
Falguni Nayar, founder and CEO of Nykaa, has revealed the secret sauce that has made her company what it is today. Speaking at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2022, Falguni Nayar said Nykaa’s secret sauce comes from its customers. Describing Nykaa as a very “open company", Falguni Nayar said that the customers have put their trust in the company to bring them the best the world could offer. Falguni Nayar noted all the ideas come from the company’s customers only.