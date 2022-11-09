Falguni Nayar reveals ‘secret sauce’ of Nykaa's success

“When we initially started announcing that we are launching a store in Bareilly, UP, to our surprise, that post had 100-200 comments on suggesting ‘come to this town’ or ‘come to that town’. We will note it down. Similarly, when we launch a new brand or new segment…to create some excitement, we will say ‘guess which brand we are launching,’ and then comes the list of 100 brands that our customers want. We listen to our customers and all of our ideas. And our conviction comes from our customers telling us things."