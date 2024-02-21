Eminent jurist and Senior Supreme Court Lawyer Fali Nariman passes away at 95
Eminent jurist Fali S Nariman passes away at the age of 95.
Eminent jurist and Senior Supreme Court Lawyer Fali S Nariman passes away at the age of 95. Abhishek Singhvi extended his heartfelt condolences and called him a legendary figure in law and public life who stood by his principles unwaveringly.
(This is a Breaking News story. More details awaited)
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!