Eminent jurist and Senior Supreme Court Lawyer Fali Nariman passes away at 95

  • Eminent jurist Fali S Nariman passes away at the age of 95.

Eminent jurist and Senior Supreme Court Lawyer Fali S Nariman passes away at the age of 95. Abhishek Singhvi extended his heartfelt condolences and called him a legendary figure in law and public life who stood by his principles unwaveringly.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Singhvi said, “End of an era—#falinariman passes away, a living legend who will forever be in hearts &minds of those in law &public life. Above all his diverse achievements, he stuck to his principles unwaveringly &called a spade a spade, a quality shared by his brilliant son #Rohinton."

(This is a Breaking News story. More details awaited)

