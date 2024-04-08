'Getting threatening calls....': Ashok Anand after being labelled as RAW agent by Pakistan - Who is he?
An Indian businessman living in Dubai has come forward and refuted Pakistan's claims that he is a RAW agent and was involved in the murder of two high profile Pakistanis
Months after Pakistan branded few Indians as Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) agents and accused them of targetted killings in the country, Dubai-based Ashok Kumar Anand, one of the accused, has called the allegations to be ‘false and unfortunate’. Anand called himself as a simple businessman and rejected Pakistan's claims of his connection with the Indian agency. Moreover, he also said that he is facing death threats after Pakistan's claims about his link with the killings, reported India Today.