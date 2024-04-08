An Indian businessman living in Dubai has come forward and refuted Pakistan's claims that he is a RAW agent and was involved in the murder of two high profile Pakistanis

Months after Pakistan branded few Indians as Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) agents and accused them of targetted killings in the country, Dubai-based Ashok Kumar Anand, one of the accused, has called the allegations to be ‘false and unfortunate’. Anand called himself as a simple businessman and rejected Pakistan's claims of his connection with the Indian agency. Moreover, he also said that he is facing death threats after Pakistan's claims about his link with the killings, reported India Today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tensions between India and Pakistan heightened earlier in the year after Islamabad accused RAW of assasinating two Pakistani figures. Moreover, it named a few Indians claiming their involvement in the case.

"I had no idea about this. I was at my office in Dubai when I got calls from friends and relatives in India that my name’s appearing on TV. I told them I had no clue what was going on and there was no truth to the claims whatsoever," India Today TV quoted Anand as saying. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Who is Ashok Kumar Anand? Ashok Kumar Anand is currently risiding in Dubai and is a businessman. He denied any connection to the Indian intelligence agency and maintained that he is innocent and has got nothing to do with killings. He also admitted that the Pakistani media has been circulating his photo and passport in the case and said that since his personal details have been made public, he has been receiving threat calls.

He also accused the Pakistan government's bid to “defame" him by sharing his personal information. Fearing risk to his life, Anand returned from Dubai and is now waiting for what will happen next, he told India Today TV.

In response to Pakistan's allegations, India has strongly rejected the claim and calling the accusations to be an attempt to “peddle false and malicious anti-India propaganda." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

