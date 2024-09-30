Elderly mother tied to tree, ‘burned alive’ by sons in Tripura over ‘family dispute’

Tripura news: In the West Tripura region of the northeastern state, a 62-year-old woman was burnt alive by her sons and other family members after being tied to a tree.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Updated30 Sep 2024, 10:32 AM IST
Tripura news: The deceased 62-year-old woman lived with one of her two sons while the other son lived in state capital Agartala. (representative image)
Tripura news: The deceased 62-year-old woman lived with one of her two sons while the other son lived in state capital Agartala. (representative image)

A 62-year-old woman in West Tripura was tied to a tree and set on fire by her sons and family members on September 28, reportedly over a property dispute. The horrifying crime against the elderly woman is making headlines across the state.

The incident was reported in Khamarbari, which falls under the Champaknagar police station jurisdiction. “After receiving an input that a woman was set on fire, a police team rushed there and found the burnt body tied to a tree," PTI quoted Sub-divisional police officer of Jirania, Kamal Krishna Koloi, as saying. The police official further informed that the body had been taken to the hospital for post-mortem examination.

Also Read | Tripura Govt hikes ‘Festival Grant’ ahead of Durga Puja for state govt employees

According to police officials, a family dispute seems to be the motive behind the alarming incident. After the elderly woman's husband passed away one and a half years ago, she became dependent on her two sons. She lived with one of her two sons, while the other son lived in the state capital, Agartala.

Also Read | College student kills class 9 girl, slits own throat in Tripura

The official added, "We have arrested her two sons for their alleged involvement in the case. They will be produced before the court on Monday, seeking police remand for interrogation. A family dispute may be the reason behind the incident," PTI reported quoting the official.

Earlier this year, a similar instance was reported involving a 26-year-old woman who was allegedly set ablaze inside a public park in Chandigarh's Sector 35. Her lover, in fury, set the woman on fire following a verbal dispute over their relationship.

The man claimed that he was innocent and suggested that the woman attempted suicide after their last meeting before the ‘break-up’. According to eyewitnesses, the man rushed to save her and used his T-shirt to extinguish the flames. His attempts to douse the fire failed to save the woman's life. 

(With PTI inputs)

First Published:30 Sep 2024, 10:32 AM IST
Elderly mother tied to tree, 'burned alive' by sons in Tripura over 'family dispute'

