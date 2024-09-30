Tripura news: In the West Tripura region of the northeastern state, a 62-year-old woman was burnt alive by her sons and other family members after being tied to a tree.

A 62-year-old woman in West Tripura was tied to a tree and set on fire by her sons and family members on September 28, reportedly over a property dispute. The horrifying crime against the elderly woman is making headlines across the state.

The incident was reported in Khamarbari, which falls under the Champaknagar police station jurisdiction. "After receiving an input that a woman was set on fire, a police team rushed there and found the burnt body tied to a tree," PTI quoted Sub-divisional police officer of Jirania, Kamal Krishna Koloi, as saying. The police official further informed that the body had been taken to the hospital for post-mortem examination.

According to police officials, a family dispute seems to be the motive behind the alarming incident. After the elderly woman's husband passed away one and a half years ago, she became dependent on her two sons. She lived with one of her two sons, while the other son lived in the state capital, Agartala.

The official added, "We have arrested her two sons for their alleged involvement in the case. They will be produced before the court on Monday, seeking police remand for interrogation. A family dispute may be the reason behind the incident," PTI reported quoting the official.

