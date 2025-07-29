'Family legacy must not be lost”: Sunjay Kapur’s mother Rani Kapur amid ₹30,000 cr Sona Comstar dispute

Rani Kapur, mother of late businessman Sunjay Kapur, has broken her silence in a rare and emotional statement, calling for answers and urging that her family’s legacy not be forgotten. Her remarks come amid an escalating dispute over control of the late industrialist’s ₹30,000 crore business empire, a story that has drawn attention not only from the corporate world but also from Bollywood watchers.

Sunjay Kapur, who was once married to actress Karisma Kapoor, was a well-known figure both in business and social circles. He passed away suddenly, and his mother says the circumstances around his death remain unclear. “I still don’t know what happened to my son,” Rani Kapur said in a statement to ANI. “I may be old and frail now, but my memory of being with my husband when Sona [Comstar] was set up is strong.”

The late industrialist served as chairman of the Gurugram-based auto components giant, Sona Comstar. Following his death, tensions have emerged within the Kapur family, with Rani Kapur alleging that certain family members have attempted to seize control of the company, a move she says goes against her husband’s vision for their legacy.

“This company was built with care, sacrifice, and love,” she said. “I am here to remind the world that our family legacy must not be lost.”

The family feud has spilt into the public domain, shaking investor confidence. Shares of Sona Comstar have seen a decline, reflecting the growing concern around internal instability.

In response, the company has issued an official statement distancing itself from Rani Kapur’s claims. “She is neither a shareholder, director, nor officer of the Company,” Sona Comstar said. “As such, she has no locus standi on any matter related to the Company. Any insinuation that she was coerced into signing documents or that her consent is required for Company affairs is completely baseless and legally untenable.”

Rani Kapur, citing her age and health, has stated she will not make any further public comments and that her legal team will handle all necessary matters.

Following the death of Sona Comstar Chairman, auto components major Sona BLW Precision Forgings decided to appoint Priya Sachdev as an Additional Non-Executive Director of Sona Comstar.

Sona Comstar in a post on X stated, “The Board of Directors of Sona Comstar has appointed Mrs. Priya Sachdev Kapur as an Additional Non-Executive Director on the Board.”

Describing the new office holder's past work experience, the post added, “Mrs. Priya Sachdev Kapur is a multifaceted entrepreneur and investor whose journey has spanned continents, industries, and ideas. Currently serving as Director at Aureus Investment Private Limited, she plays an active role in shaping its investment strategy."

Also Read | 5 explosive charges Sunjay Kapur's mother made in letter to Sona Comstar