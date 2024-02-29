FanCode to stream F1 in India for the next two seasons

The coverage of F1 races on FanCode will include all practice and qualifying sessions, F1 Sprint events and Grands Prix throughout the season.

FanCode, the Indian sports OTT platform, on Thursday, unveiled a partnership with Formula 1 (F1) motor racing, securing exclusive broadcast rights for the Indian market for the 2024 and 2025 seasons. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company in a press release said that the longest-ever F1 season, consisting of 24 races starting on Thursday in Bahrain will be available to the Indian fans on FanCode across multiple devices including smart TVs, mobile phones, and tablets.

Though the company hasn’t divulged the financial details for getting the streaming rights, it said that access to watch the race for the F1 lovers will be cheaper. A race pass will be available for ₹49, and a season pass for ₹899, but with an inaugural discount it will be available for ₹599. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Formula 1 is among the biggest sporting properties in the world, and we’re thrilled to partner with them to bring all the exciting action to millions of fans in India. Aside from providing F1 fans with a world-class experience, we look forward to taking the sport to a wider audience across the country," said Yannick Colaco, co-founder of FanCode in a statement.

The coverage of F1 races on FanCode will include all practice and qualifying sessions, F1 Sprint events and Grands Prix throughout the season and will allow the fans of the sport in India to have the flexibility to choose what they want to watch, through individual race passes or a season pass to watch all the 24 races, the company added.

This comes following F1's decision to part ways with Disney Star last year to stream its premier motorsports event in India. The organization at that time had introduced its own streaming service, F1 TV, to cater to the region's audience. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

For context, F1 TV had made available the event through two passes; the F1 TV Access plan, which was priced at $19.99, roughly ₹1,657 for one year, or the F1 TV Pro subscription which would have cost $29.99 for one year, equating to ₹2,487 approximately.

“I am delighted to announce that fans in India will be able to watch F1 on FanCode for the next two seasons. We have found a strong broadcast partner in them with expert knowledge on how we can best serve our 60 million existing fans and reach new audiences in India. Together, we will take our combined expertise to produce premium content that showcases the sporting spectacle that is F1," said Ian Holmes, director of media rights and content creation at Formula 1.

FanCode is further home to more than 100 million sports fans in the country as it has worked with top sporting bodies and organizations from around the globe. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It has previously broadcast the Hockey World Cup, ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup, Rugby World Cup, FIFA Women’s World Cup, FIBA Basketball World Cup and global cricket leagues like the Caribbean Premier League, The Hundred, and Bangladesh Premier League amongst others.

