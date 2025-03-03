After sparking intrigue with a viral teaser, the much-loved trio of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara—Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, and Abhay Deol—have reunited for an exhilarating new campaign by Yas Island. Titled Zindagi Ko Yas Bol, the campaign celebrates adventure, friendship, and the thrill of stepping out of one’s comfort zone, mirroring the themes that made the 2011 film an enduring fan favourite.

A Reunion Fans Have Been Waiting For Fourteen years after Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara captivated audiences, the trio is back together for a five-episode series, marking what feels like the closest thing to a sequel.

The campaign brings them to Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, where they embark on a series of exhilarating challenges, saying ‘Yas’ to every adventure that comes their way. The campaign was launched with an electrifying trailer that offers a glimpse into the action-packed experiences awaiting the trio.

Fans of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara will find plenty of nostalgic elements as Hrithik, Farhan, and Abhay push each other beyond their limits, just like they did in the film. The campaign will feature high-adrenaline activities across Yas Island’s most iconic attractions, staying true to the spirit of self-discovery and adventure that defined their original cinematic journey.

The creative mind behind Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Zoya Akhtar, has also played a crucial role in shaping the campaign. She along with Reema Kagti, who co-wrote the script for the series, shared their excitement about the collaboration, telling ET Brand Equity, “It’s incredible to see how the film continues to resonate with audiences even today. At its heart, it’s about breaking barriers, embracing the unknown, and living life to the fullest, and we’re grateful for the love it continues to receive.”