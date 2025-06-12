Faridabad suicide case: Family of 6 cut down to 1 after father jumps before train with 4 kids — what we know so far

Faridabad suicide case: Family of 6 cut was down to 1 after father jumped before train with 4 kids. He bought chips-cola for kids and waited for an hour before taking the tragic step.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published12 Jun 2025, 02:10 PM IST
Faridabad suicide case: Father bought chips-cola, waited for an hour near railway tracks and clutched onto his children until all 5 were run over by approaching train.
Faridabad suicide case: Father bought chips-cola, waited for an hour near railway tracks and clutched onto his children until all 5 were run over by approaching train.(ANI)

Faridabad Suicide Case: A 45-year-old man from Bihar who lived with his family in Faridabad allegedly committed suicide by jumping before moving train with his four children in Ballabhgarh on Tuesday. All the five family members died on the spot after Golden Temple Express crushed them.

According to eyewitnesses, Manoj Mehto clutched onto the children and refused to let them go even as they pleaded with him to be released. Moments later, the train ran over them, dismembering their body.

  • The deceased identified as Manoj Mehto was a daily wage worker from Bihar's Sitamarhi resided in Subhash Colony with his family. Manoj Mehto is survived by his 36-year-old wife.
  • It is alleged that her husband took the extreme step over suspected infidelity.
  • The railway tracks where the tragic incident took place was located around 300 metres from their residence.
  • According to railway police, his three sons were aged five, nine, and ten years while the youngest was 3 years old. PTI reported.
  • Following an altercation with his wife, the man left the house with his children at around 12:15 pm and informed his wife that he was taking them to a nearby park. As per TOI report, the mother had prepared parathas for breakfast that day.
  • "The train, which was coming from Mumbai, crushed them under its wheels around 1.10pm." The Times of India quoted Govt Railway Police unit SHO Rajpal as saying.

  • Manoj bought chips and cola for his children and made them sit under Elson Chowk flyover for about an hour near railway tracks.
  • The loco pilot alerted authorities at Ballabhgarh station after which the police identified Manoj through his Aadhaar card found at the site. Besides this, a note with wife's phone number was also found, indicating premeditated actions.
  • The remains were taken to Badshah Khan Civil Hospital mortuary for medical examination.
  • Narrating the happenings of that morning Manoj's wife Preeti said, “It was a normal Tuesday morning” and added, “But I wasn't feeling well and had a lot of work to do at home, so I refused (to go). I told him to take the children out. They all left and never returned….”

