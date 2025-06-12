Faridabad suicide case: Family of 6 cut down to 1 after father jumps before train with 4 kids — what we know so far

Faridabad Suicide Case: A 45-year-old man from Bihar who lived with his family in Faridabad allegedly committed suicide by jumping before moving train with his four children in Ballabhgarh on Tuesday. All the five family members died on the spot after Golden Temple Express crushed them.

According to eyewitnesses, Manoj Mehto clutched onto the children and refused to let them go even as they pleaded with him to be released. Moments later, the train ran over them, dismembering their body.