Farmers' Delhi Chalo March: Delhi Traffic Police issues restrictions at border areas. Check alternate routes here

Delhi traffic police have implemented strict restrictions and security measures at Singhu, Ghazipur, and Tikri borders to prevent protests.

Premium New Delhi: Security personnel deployed at Ghazipur border in view of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024. (PTI Photo)

In a bid to ensure smooth traffic flow in Delhi amid the farmers' ‘Delhi Chalo’ march Day 2, the Delhi traffic police have implemented stringent traffic restrictions and heightened security measures at border areas of Singhu, Ghazipur, and Tikri. Multiple layers of barricades have been set up, including barbed wires, nails, and substantial concrete blocks and containers to prevent a repeat of 2020-21 protests. Nearly after two years, farmers from Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh with over 200 unions heading, are marching towards Delhi after inconclusive talks with Union ministers on Monday. Farmers Protest LIVE Updates: Here are roads to avoid and alternative routes as advised by Delhi Traffic Police In an advisory issued by the Delhi Traffic Police, "NH-44 beyond Singhu Border has been closed for general traffic. Other connected roads going towards NH-44-Sonipat/Panipat is also affected. 02 lanes of NH-9 and 01 lane of NH-24 at Gazipur Border are open for general public. Similarly 02 lanes of DND are also open for commuters." Also Read: Farmers' Protest 2.0: Reasons why farmers are protesting in Delhi; how it is different from 2020-21 demonstration? - Commuters going towards Bahadurgarh, Rohtak, Jhajjar, Gurugram etc. via Rohtak Road, Najafgarh-Jharoda Road & Najafgarh-Dhansa Road are advised to use Najafgarh- Nangloi Road from Nangloi Chowk, Najafgarh-Daurala Road from Najafgarh and Najafgarh-Chhawla Road from Najafgarh to enter Haryana. - Vehicular traffic going to Haryana on NH-44 and reached Apsara Border/Maharajpur Border may use/divert to Dabur Chowk Mohan Nagar- Ghaziabad Hapur Road GT Road Delhi Meerut Expressway (25 KM) Dasna- take left turn to Eastern Peripheral Expresssway (44 KM) - Rai Cut and reach NH- 44 Total 69 KM. - Vehicular traffic going to Haryana on NH-44 and reached Loni Border may use/divert to - Inderpuri Loni Puja Pavi Panchlok -Mandola - Musoorie- Khekra (29 KM) left turn to Eastern Peripheral Expressway (19 KM)- Rai cut (NH-44) Total 43 KM.

- Vehicular traffic going to Haryana on NH-44 and Sabhapur Border - to take service lane Delhi Dehradun Expressway (6 K Mandola Musoorie- Khekra (14 KM) Expressway (19) KM)- Rai cut (NH-44) Total 39 KM.

- Vehicular traffic going to Haryana on NH-44 and Sonia Vihar Border straight to Tronica City Marg Tronica City take left turn Delhi Dehradun Expressway (7 KM) Mandola Musoorie Khekra (10 KM) - left turn to Eastern Peripheral Expressway (19 KM)- Rai cut (NH-44) Total 36 KM.

- Vehicular traffic going to Haryana on NH-44 and reached Bhopura Border may use/divert to Loni Bhopura Road - Koyal Enclave Thana Teela Morh Loni- Banthla flyover Hanuman Mandir Loni- take U turn towards Puja Pavi Panchlok -Mandola Musoorie- Khekra (26 KM) left turn to Eastern Peripheral Expressway (19 KM)- Rai cut (NH-44) Total 45 KM.

The Traffic Police in its advisory also informed about the traffic coming from Ghaziabad towards Delhi. The police have asked commuters to enter Delhi from Maharajpur Border near ISBT Anand Vihar via Vaishali - Kaushambi.

“Traffic coming from Ghaziabad towards Delhi from Gazipur border may also enter from Khoda Colony, Mayur Vihar Phase-III via paper market, Pragati Marg, Mayur Vihar Phase -III," it said.

It also added, “Traffic coming from Delhi and going to Ghaziabad through Gazipur border may take either Pushta Road in front of Akshardham temple or from Patparganj Road/Mother Diary Road or from Chaudhary Charan Singh Marg ISBT Anand Vihar and may exit from Maharajpur or Apsara border in UP Ghaziabad."

