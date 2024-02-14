Authorities have intensified security arrangements to stop a farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march. Nearly after two years, farmers from Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh with over 200 unions heading, are marching towards Delhi after inconclusive talks with Union ministers on Monday. Farmer leaders have said that there is still lack of clarity on legal guarantees for the minimum support price (MSP). This time, the protest has been called by the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha and Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, led by farmer union leaders Jagjeet Singh Dallewal and Sarwan Singh Pandher. The protesting farmers have put forth 12 demands before the central government which includes the implementation of the Swaminathan report and law for MSP. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here are 10 points you need to know 1. The Haryana government has extended ban on mobile internet and bulk SMS services in seven districts by two days till February 15 in view of the farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' agitation. These districts are Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa, the government said in an order.

2. On Tuesday, farmers from Punjab faced tear gas shells at two border points as protesters tried to break past barricades set up by the Haryana Police to stop them from heading to the national capital.

3. Farmer leaders blamed the Centre for the "attack" on protesters marching towards Delhi and claimed that 60 of them were injured as police used tear gas shells at Punjab-Haryana border points.

4. Concrete was being poured between the concrete slabs to strengthen the Tikri border, as seen in a video released by the news agency ANI.

5. The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) on Tuesday requested Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud to take action against "erring farmers" for trying to enter Delhi forcibly in a bid to create "nuisance" and disturb the daily life of citizens. The Punjab and Haryana High court on Tuesday issued notices to the Centre and the states of Haryana and Punjab, on two separate petitions linked to the march. One of the petitioners sought directions from the court to stay all "obstructive" actions by the two state governments and the Centre. The other pleaded for directions to ensure no highway is blocked by the protesters.

6. In an interview with PTI, Union Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda, said a law guaranteeing MSP cannot be brought in a hurry without consulting all stakeholders. He urged farmer groups to have a structured discussion with the government on the issue.

Also Read: Farmers protest leading to fuel shortage? 50% less diesel, 20% less gas dispatched to Punjab due to 'Delhi Chalo' 7. On Tuesday, though the protesters were nowhere near the city, traffic snarls were witnessed in the Delhi-NCR region because of the barricades regulating access to key roads. This was apart from the barriers at Singhu and Tikri borders. On Tuesday, there was no significant movement by Haryana farmers to join the march. Punjab protesters claimed the farmers there were intimidated by the Haryana government. At the Shambhu border, Haryana policemen first used tear gas when some protesters broke a metal barricade and tried to throw it off the Ghaggar river bridge. Protesters also used tractors, trying to shift heavy concrete barriers. Many of them dispersed into the fields adjoining the highway, apparently to circumvent the roadblock. They too faced tear gas shells. A Haryana Police spokesperson said tear gas was used to control the situation when stones were pelted at police personnel. In another face-off, police lobbed teargas shells and used water cannons at the main border point in Jind. The farmers were trying to cross barricades installed at Data Singhwala-Khanauri border.

8. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) strongly condemned the central government for employing excessive state power, including lathi charges, rubber bullets, tear gas shelling, and mass arrests, to thwart the Delhi Chalo March organized by farmer organizations on Tuesday.

9. The All India Forward Bloc (AIFB) on Tuesday strongly condemned the steps taken by the Central government to "suppress" the farmers' protest. "All India Forward Bloc strongly condemns the anti-democratic steps taken by the Union government to suppress the protest of the farmers," AIFB general secretary G Devarajan said in a statement.

Also Read: Farmers' Protest 2.0: Reasons why farmers are protesting in Delhi; how it is different from 2020-21 demonstration? 10. Led by farmers leader P Ayyakannu, on Tuesday staged a 'road roko' protest was witnessed in Tamil Nadu and raised slogans in support of farmers marching to Delhi and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fulfill promises such as doubling farmers income and ensuring Minimum Support Price. P R Pandian, another noted farmer leader of Tamil Nadu said the farmers' agitation cannot be scuttled by using 'rubber bullets and lobbing tear gas shells."

(With ANI, PTI inputs)

