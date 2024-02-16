Farmers protest continues as tension mounts at Punjab-Haryana border
Last night’s third round of negotiations didn’t yield any result.
Tension mounted at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border as security personnel fired teargas shells again to disperse farmers protesting at the site on the fourth day of agitation on Friday. This comes after the third round of negotiations between Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the heads of the farmer unions and Union ministers Piyush Goyal, Arjun Munda, and Nityanand Rai concluded in the early hours of Friday.