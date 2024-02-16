Farmers protest continues as tension mounts at Punjab-Haryana border

Tension mounted at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border as security personnel fired teargas shells again to disperse farmers protesting at the site on the fourth day of agitation on Friday. This comes after the third round of negotiations between Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the heads of the farmer unions and Union ministers Piyush Goyal, Arjun Munda, and Nityanand Rai concluded in the early hours of Friday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, a 78-year-old farmer, Gyan Singh of Gurdaspur district, who was protesting at the Shambhu barrier, died of a heart attack on Friday morning.

Addressing the media late Thursday night, Munda said the farmers had brought up several important issues, making the meeting "very positive". He further said that the next round of talks will be held on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Haryana government extended its order on suspension of internet services till 17 February to “prevent any disturbance of peace and public order." The protests had taken a violent turn earlier in the week, as the Haryana Police, in a bid to block farmers from marching towards Delhi, fired teargas shells and rubber bullets, injuring at least 40 farmers. At least three farmers reportedly lost their vision due to pellet injuries.

Extending support to the protesting farmer unions at Shambhu and Khanauri borders, BKU Ugrahan has announced two days of dharna outside the houses of BJP Punjab state president Sunil Jakhar in Abohar, Captain Amarinder Singh (in Patiala) and Kewal Dhillon (in Barnala). Day-night dharnas will be organized on 17 and 18 February. At toll plazas of Punjab, toll staff will not be allowed to collect taxes from commuters, the union said.

In today's Grameen Bharat Bandh, and blockade was organized at 240 places in Punjab, as per information received from the farmer union Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM). Thousands of farmers of 16 farmer unions from Punjab, mainly the SKM (non-political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) headed for the national capital in tractors, SUVs and farm vehicles for the 'Dilli Chalo' agitation.

Meanwhile, several prominent unions including the Bharti Kisan Union (Rajewal), BKU (Ugrahan), BKU (Lakhowal) and SKM have chosen to stay away and instead called for a nationwide industrial or sectoral strike and Grameen Bandh on Friday to press the Centre to accept demands such as a legal guarantee on MSP, implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations, pension for farmers and farm labourers, farm debt waiver, withdrawal of police cases, and "justice" for the victims of the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, reinstatement of the Land Acquisition Act, 2013 and compensation to the families of the farmers who died during a previous agitation in 2020-21.

For many, the protests revived memories of 2020, when thousands of farmers gathered outside Delhi, demanding a repeal of three new farm laws. That protest was withdrawn after the government relented, but on the condition that it would take measures to widen the MSP regime and make it more effective. But an expert committee set up in July 2022 to resolve the matter is yet to submit a report.

The government agencies buy crops from farmers at MSP, a model that works best for rice and wheat. For others such as pulses and oilseeds, farmers are often forced to sell to private traders at prices below MSP.

Meanwhile, after laying the foundation stone in AIIMS Rewari, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed the public and said that his BJP government at the Centre has been working on schemes for the "benefit of farmers". This came amid the second edition of the farmers' protest.

Modi said that the Centre gave the farmers the "guarantee" to seek loans from banks, which earlier was denied to them.

"We gave Modi guarantee to farmers... Banks did not give them loans, but we gave guarantee to the farmers," he added.

The latest round of protests comes after muted farm earnings over the past year, during which the government placed export curbs on wheat, rice, sugar and onion, depressing local prices. Farm incomes were also hit by repeated climate shocks such as heatwaves and uneven rains.

