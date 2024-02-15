Farmers' protest Day 3: Centre to hold talks again with farm leaders; ‘rail roko’ in Punjab today. 10 key points
A team of three Union ministers will hold a meeting with farmer leaders today to discuss their demands, including a law guaranteeing Minimum Support Price for crops.
A team of three Union ministers will hold a meeting again today i.e. on 15 February with the farmer leaders over their various demands. This will be the third round of talks between the two sides: the previous two rounds of dialogue on February 8 and 12 remained inconclusive.