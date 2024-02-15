A team of three Union ministers will hold a meeting again today i.e. on 15 February with the farmer leaders over their various demands. This will be the third round of talks between the two sides: the previous two rounds of dialogue on February 8 and 12 remained inconclusive.

Here are 10 points to know

1. Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Minister Arjun Munda, Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai will meet the farmer leaders at 5 pm over their various demands, including a law guaranteeing Minimum Support Price for crops.

2. Hundreds of farmers have been camping at the Shambhu and Khanauri borders as part of their 'Dilli Chalo' call.

3. The farmer leaders have said they will not make any fresh attempt to move towards the national capital till the meeting is held, asserting that the next course of action will be decided on the basis of the Centre's proposals.

4. Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) and BKU Dakaunda (Dhaner) have announced 'rail roko' in Punjab today. Farmers will squat on rail tracks at seven locations from 12 noon to 4 pm.

5. The decision was taken in protest against the hurling of tear gas shells and water cannons used against the protesting farmers by the Haryana security personnel at the Shambhu and Khanauri borders. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha has also decided to hold protests at toll plazas from 11 am till 2 pm.

6. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha are spearheading the 'Delhi Chalo' agitation to put pressure on the Centre for their demands, including a law on MSP, loan waivers and implementation of the Swaminathan Commission recommendations.

7. Union Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda, who is also negotiating with farmer leaders, has urged the protesters to cooperate and asserted on finding a solution through dialogue so that common people should not have to suffer. "I would like to urge all the leaders from different farmers' organisations to cooperate and communicate so that the common people shouldn't have to suffer. The government is determined in this regard. We have assured them that all the works of administrative nature will be fast-tracked. But in the formulation of new laws, there are so many things to consider. In the coming days, we want to discuss with the farmers' organisations and look for any possible solutions," he said.

8. In view of the board exams for Class 10 and 12 that are starting on Thursday and the prevailing situation at the Delhi borders, the CBSE has issued an advisory for its students, advising them to reach their respective exam centres well in advance to avoid traffic snarls.

9. On Wednesday, Sarwan Singh Pandher requested the government to stop using tear gas and other forces against the protesting farmers and create a cordial atmosphere. A few young farmers, part of the 'Delhi Chalo' march took to flying kites hoping to bring down a drone deployed by the Haryana security personnel to drop tear gas shells on protesters at the Shambhu border near Ambala. The protesters were angry over the use of the unmanned aerial vehicle for dropping tear gas canisters, which left many of them injured. "We are flying kites to bring the drone down," said one of the young farmers.

10. A number of public intellectuals and artists issued a joint statement on Wednesday in support of the joint call by the workers and farmers for a sectoral industrial strike and Grameen Bharat Bandh on February 16. A total of 34 people signed the joint statement, which appeals to people from all walks of life "to extend all support to this momentous action" of the farmers and the workers. The Gramin Bandh will be from 6 am to 4 pm on February 16. Apart from the Bharat Bandh at day time, farmers will join massive chakka jams on main roads nationwide from 12 pm to 4 pm on Friday, reported Indian Express. Most of the state and national highways will be closed for four hours in Punjab on Friday

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!