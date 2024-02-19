Farmers protest: ‘Delhi chalo’ march on hold after govt proposes 5-year MSP plan
The protesting farmers have sought two days to discuss the government’s proposal while a decision on their other key demands remains pending
New Delhi: Farmers in states neighbouring Delhi have put on hold their protest march towards the capital after the Union government proposed a five-year plan to buy pulses, maize, and cotton crops from them at the minimum support price, or MSP.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message