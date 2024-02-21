Hundreds of farmers have been camping at Shambhu and Khanauri on the Punjab-Haryana border in response to the ‘Dilli Chalo’ march that began on February 13. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here are ten points to note about the ongoing agitation ranging from mobile internet ban, seizure of social media accounts to traffic advisory.

Also read: Farmers Protest Live Updates: ‘We request PM Modi to come forward…’, says farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher Amid ongoing farmers' protest, in a social media post on X (formerly Twitter), Delhi Traffic Police stated, “On 21-02-24, due to special traffic arrangements kindly avoid IP Marg in both the carriageways from IP Flyover towards A-point and vice-versa, ITO Chowk, DDU Marg, BSZ Marg, JLN Marg, Shanti Van crossing and Rajghat crossing from 9:30 am to 11:30 am." The government on Tuesday informed that around 14,000 people have gathered along the Punjab-Haryana border with 1,200 tractor trolleys, 300 cars, 10 mini-buses and small vehicles. The Centre raised strong objections over the Punjab government's handling of the situation, as per sources. The Punjab and Haryana High Court on February 20 censured the protesting farmers, stating that tractor trolleys can’t be used on highways. The court stated, “According to the Motor Vehicle Act, you can’t use tractor trolleys on the highway. You are travelling from Amritsar to Delhi on trolleys," the bench comprising acting Chief Justice, GS Sandhawalia and Justice Lapita Banerji said, noting that “everyone knows about rights but there are constitutional duties" as well. The bench also questioned the Punjab government for permitting such large assembly of farmers. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology on February 14 and 19 issued orders to temporarily block around 177 social media accounts and web links associated with the farmers' protest, as per sources. These orders were issued at the request of the Ministry of Home Affairs under section 69A of the IT Act. Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher stressed that farmers should be permitted to proceed with their march on Wednesday and said, “The intention of the govt was very clear that they would not let us enter Delhi at any cost...If you don't want to find a solution through discussion with farmers then we should be allowed to march towards Delhi," reported ANI. The Delhi Police directed security personnel deployed at the city's Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur border points to stay alert. Delhi Police also conducted mock drills on Tuesday. Moreover, police officials heightened security arrangements at Delhi's borders and in the National Capital Region (NCR). Additionally, the Haryana government on Tuesday extended the ban on mobile internet and bulk SMS services in seven districts till Wednesday amid ongoing farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' protest. Union Minister Arjun Munda on Tuesday appealed to the protesting farmers to maintain peace and said, "We have to take it forward from discussion to solutions...we want to ensure that we all get together to find a solution and brainstorm over the issue." Union minister V K Singh on Tuesday said that it is not easy for any government to fulfil the demands of the farmer leaders and accused the farmer leaders of not striving for a solution to their problems. On Tuesday, Haryana Police urged its Punjab Police to seize bulldozers which have been brought by protesting farmers from Punjab as they plan to resume their 'Delhi Chalo' from the interstate border. Also read: Farmers set to resume protest; agri minister Munda urges peace {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The protestors are set to begin their march again today from the two points on the Punjab-Haryana border as the previous four rounds of talks with the Centre over a legal guarantee on minimum support price (MSP) for crops have failed. These talks turned out to be inconclusive even as Union ministers met the farmers in Chandigarh in the presence of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

The protestors had put forward 10 demands including a legal guarantee to the minimum support price (MSP) for all crops, the implementation of Swaminathan Commission’s formula, full debt waiver for farmers, pension for farmers and labourers, and withdrawal of cases against farmers during the 2020-21 protest and more. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With agency inputs)

