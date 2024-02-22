Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 10-year-old tweet, wherein he called for giving farmers the "right price" for their crops, re-surfaced amid the ongoing farmers' protest. The Congress took to X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday to re-share PM Modi's old tweet. The grand-old party captioned its post as: "Kathni and karni (words and deed)".

The Congress appeared to take potshots at PM Modi, probably alleging a mismatch between what the Prime Minister did during his 10-year rule and what he had said in 2014.

Farmers launched a massive protest earlier this month, seeking a legal guarantee for the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for 23 crops among other demands. The Congress has promised to give farmers the legal guarantee of MSP. It accused the PM Modi-led government of doing "injustice" to the farmers.

To take a dig at PM Modi and the Centre, the Congress shared this old tweet by PM Modi which read: "Why should our farmers not get the right price? Farmers are not begging, they worked hard for it & should get good prices."

PM Modi had posted this on April 6, 2014, just ahead of the begining of the Lok Sabha Elections that year. Polling for the 2014 general election was held from April 7 to May 12 in nine phases.

2014 was the year when PM Modi was elected to power in India and became the Prime Minister. At the time of this tweet, he was part of the Opposition as Congress's Manmohan Singh was holding the PM post back then. The Congress was ousted from power in 2014.