Farmers' protest: The Congress took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi while sharing his 10-year-old tweet on the need to give the “right price” to farmers for their crops. PM Modi had tweeted this a month before he became the prime minister in 2014.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 10-year-old tweet, wherein he called for giving farmers the "right price" for their crops, re-surfaced amid the ongoing farmers' protest. The Congress took to X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday to re-share PM Modi's old tweet. The grand-old party captioned its post as: "Kathni and karni (words and deed)". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Congress appeared to take potshots at PM Modi, probably alleging a mismatch between what the Prime Minister did during his 10-year rule and what he had said in 2014.

To take a dig at PM Modi and the Centre, the Congress shared this old tweet by PM Modi which read: "Why should our farmers not get the right price? Farmers are not begging, they worked hard for it & should get good prices."

PM Modi had posted this on April 6, 2014, just ahead of the begining of the Lok Sabha Elections that year. Polling for the 2014 general election was held from April 7 to May 12 in nine phases.

2014 was the year when PM Modi was elected to power in India and became the Prime Minister. At the time of this tweet, he was part of the Opposition as Congress's Manmohan Singh was holding the PM post back then. The Congress was ousted from power in 2014. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PM Modi has maintained that for him, there are four castes in the country. He said on Thursday that the government is committed to fulfilling every resolution related to the welfare of our farmers across the country.

In a post in Hindi, PM Modi wrote on the X platform, “Our government is committed to fulfilling every resolution related to the welfare of our farmer brothers and sisters across the country. In this context, a historic increase in the price of sugarcane purchase has been approved. This step will benefit crores of our sugarcane-producing farmers"

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!