Mobile internet services, bulk SMS and all dongle services etc provided on mobile networks have been suspended in parts of Haryana til February 13 in view of the farmers' protest and the ‘Delhi Chalo’ march. These services have been suspended in the jurisdiction of districts Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa. However, voice call services will continue to work. The order will be in effect from 6 am of February 11 to 11:59 pm of February 13.