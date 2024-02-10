Mobile internet services, bulk SMS and all dongle services etc provided on mobile networks have been suspended in parts of Haryana til February 13 in view of the farmers' protest and the ‘Delhi Chalo’ march. These services have been suspended in the jurisdiction of districts Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa. However, voice call services will continue to work. The order will be in effect from 6 am of February 11 to 11:59 pm of February 13. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Haryana Police has deployed 50 companies of central paramilitary forces to maintain law and order in the state ahead of the farmers' march. The authorities have asserted that nobody will be allowed to disturb peace and harmony. Anticipating law and order situation, the police have asked the farmers not to participate without permission in a planned march. The police have also warned of strict action if there was any damage to public property.

‘DELHI CHALO’ MARCH Farmers' group - Samyukta Kisan Morcha and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha - have announced the 'Delhi Chalo' march on February 13 to press the Centre for accepting several demands, including enactment of a law to guarantee a minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

Extensive preparations are underway to secure the borders between Punjab and Haryana in the districts of Ambala, Jind, and Fatehabad ahead of the 'Delhi Chalo' march scheduled for February 13 by farmers, aimed at urging the Centre to address their diverse demands.

Police have also issued traffic advisory ahead of the planned march. Commuters going from Chandigarh to Delhi have been advised to take alternative routes via Derabassi, Barwala/Ramgarh, Saha, Shahbad, Kurukshetra, or through Panchkula, NH-344 Yamunanagar Indri/Pipli, Karnal.

Similarly, passengers travelling from Delhi to Chandigarh have been asked to reach their destination via Karnal, Indri/Pipli, Yamunanagar, Panchkula, or Kurukshetra, Shahbad, Saha, Barwala, Ramgarh, according to police.

