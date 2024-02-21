Farmers' protest: Punjab, Haryana High Court bashes protestors says, ‘Can’t use tractor-trolleys on highway’
The Punjab and Haryana High Court on February 20 censured the protesting farmers camping at the Shambhu border with hundreds of tractors and ordered that tractor trolleys can’t be used on highways.
The Punjab and Haryana High Court on February 20 censured the protesting farmers who are camping at the Shambhu border with hundreds of tractors. The court ruled that tractor trolleys can’t be used on highways.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message