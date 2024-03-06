Farmers protest: Dozens 'detained' as ‘Delhi Chalo’ march resumes, police deny claims | 5 points
Protesting farmers resumed their ‘Delhi Chalo’ march on Wednesday, March 6, urging farmers across India to head for Delhi by bus and train. Here's all that happened on Wednesday as the protest resumed.
Dozens of protesting farmers were detained en route to Delhi as they resumed their Delhi Chalo" march on Wednesday. This further delayed their plan to converge on the capital to demand higher crop prices, protest leaders were quoted by Reuters as saying.
What happened today?
1. Farmers stopped from marching ahead
Farmers started moving towards Delhi but were stopped by police in some states, said a statement from the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) which is one of the two groups leading the protests.
Farmer leaders reportedly said that 50 farmers from one district in Rajasthan were taken into custody on Tuesday night, while others travelling to Delhi by train from the same state were detained at a police station on Wednesday.
Rajasthan police denied detaining any farmers. "We have not detained anybody in relation to the farmers' agitation. There has been no mass movement from here in relation to the protest," Utkal Ranjan Sahoo, Rajasthan's police chief, told Reuters.
2. More farmers to reach Delhi in 2-3 days
Meanwhile, farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said an announcement was made earlier that farmers from other states will start marching towards Delhi from Wednesday, but farmers coming from far-off places will not be able to reach Delhi today (March 6).
Farmers from other central and northern states are expected to arrive in Delhi on Thursday, said another protest leader, Ramandeep Singh Mann. Farmer groups from southern and western India also said they were preparing to join the protests.
"Farmers coming by road or train from Madhya Pradesh, Bihar or Southern India will not reach today. They will take a minimum of two-three days. Therefore, the situation would be clear by March 10. Farmers from nearby states have already decided not to move forward...," Pandher said.
3. 'Punjab's economy affected'
Pandher said Punjab-Haryana borders have been shut for almost 28 days. "This has impacted the economy of Punjab...the Centre is responsible for this," he said. nHe asked why people are made to face difficulties.
What happened earlier?
4. Shubhkaran Singh (21), a native of Bathinda, was killed and 12 security personnel were injured in clashes at Khanauri on the Punjab-Haryana border on February 21. The incident occurred when some protesting farmers were trying to head towards police barricades, put up to halt their "Delhi Chalo" march. The Punjab Police registered a case of murder seven days after the death of Shubhkaran Singh.
5. The stalemate between farmers and government has continued despite several rounds of talks. During the last round of talks, which ended past midnight on February 18, the panel of three Union ministers made an offer to buy five crops -- moong dal, urad dal, tur dal, maize, and cotton -- from farmers at MSP for five years through central agencies. However, the protesting farmers turned down the demand.
The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha are spearheading the 'Delhi Chalo' agitation to put pressure on the Centre to accept their demands, including a law on minimum support price (MSP) for crops and farm loan waiver. Protesting farmers from Punjab taking part in the march have been camping at Shambhu and Khanauri border points of the state's border with Haryana.
