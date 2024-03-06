Dozens of protesting farmers were detained en route to Delhi as they resumed their Delhi Chalo" march on Wednesday. This further delayed their plan to converge on the capital to demand higher crop prices, protest leaders were quoted by Reuters as saying.

What happened today?

1. Farmers stopped from marching ahead

Farmers started moving towards Delhi but were stopped by police in some states, said a statement from the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) which is one of the two groups leading the protests.

Farmer leaders reportedly said that 50 farmers from one district in Rajasthan were taken into custody on Tuesday night, while others travelling to Delhi by train from the same state were detained at a police station on Wednesday.

Rajasthan police denied detaining any farmers. "We have not detained anybody in relation to the farmers' agitation. There has been no mass movement from here in relation to the protest," Utkal Ranjan Sahoo, Rajasthan's police chief, told Reuters.

2. More farmers to reach Delhi in 2-3 days

Meanwhile, farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said an announcement was made earlier that farmers from other states will start marching towards Delhi from Wednesday, but farmers coming from far-off places will not be able to reach Delhi today (March 6).

Farmers from other central and northern states are expected to arrive in Delhi on Thursday, said another protest leader, Ramandeep Singh Mann. Farmer groups from southern and western India also said they were preparing to join the protests.

"Farmers coming by road or train from Madhya Pradesh, Bihar or Southern India will not reach today. They will take a minimum of two-three days. Therefore, the situation would be clear by March 10. Farmers from nearby states have already decided not to move forward...," Pandher said.