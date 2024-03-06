Protesting farmers resumed their ‘Delhi Chalo’ march on Wednesday, March 6, urging farmers across India to head for Delhi by bus and train. Here's all that happened on Wednesday as the protest resumed.

Dozens of protesting farmers were detained en route to Delhi as they resumed their Delhi Chalo" march on Wednesday. This further delayed their plan to converge on the capital to demand higher crop prices, protest leaders were quoted by Reuters as saying.

Thousands of farmers launched a "Delhi Chalo" (Let's go to Delhi) march on February 13 to Delhi" to demand a law to fix a Minimum Support Price (MSP) for their crops, in addition to other concessions including the waiving of loan. However, farmers suspended their march after violence and clashes between farmers and Delhi police were reported at borders on February 24.

Farmers then planned to resume their protest on Wednesday, March 6, urging farmers across India to head for Delhi by bus and train since their tractors had been blocked. Farmer leader Tejveer Singh said, "...on March 6, farmers from all over India will march peacefully towards Jantar Mantar in Delhi. Farmers from Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Bihar have made all preparations to move to Delhi for the march…

Farmers added that they will hold 'Rail Roko' protest across the country from 12 pm to 4 pm on March 10. Many farmers have already been protesting at Khanauri and Shambhu borders for nearly 23 days, farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher told ANI.

What happened today? 1. Farmers stopped from marching ahead Farmers started moving towards Delhi but were stopped by police in some states, said a statement from the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) which is one of the two groups leading the protests.

Farmer leaders reportedly said that 50 farmers from one district in Rajasthan were taken into custody on Tuesday night, while others travelling to Delhi by train from the same state were detained at a police station on Wednesday.

Rajasthan police denied detaining any farmers. "We have not detained anybody in relation to the farmers' agitation. There has been no mass movement from here in relation to the protest," Utkal Ranjan Sahoo, Rajasthan's police chief, told Reuters.

2. More farmers to reach Delhi in 2-3 days Meanwhile, farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said an announcement was made earlier that farmers from other states will start marching towards Delhi from Wednesday, but farmers coming from far-off places will not be able to reach Delhi today (March 6).

Farmers from other central and northern states are expected to arrive in Delhi on Thursday, said another protest leader, Ramandeep Singh Mann. Farmer groups from southern and western India also said they were preparing to join the protests.

"Farmers coming by road or train from Madhya Pradesh, Bihar or Southern India will not reach today. They will take a minimum of two-three days. Therefore, the situation would be clear by March 10. Farmers from nearby states have already decided not to move forward...," Pandher said.

3. 'Punjab's economy affected' Pandher said Punjab-Haryana borders have been shut for almost 28 days. "This has impacted the economy of Punjab...the Centre is responsible for this," he said. nHe asked why people are made to face difficulties.

What happened earlier? 4. Shubhkaran Singh (21), a native of Bathinda, was killed and 12 security personnel were injured in clashes at Khanauri on the Punjab-Haryana border on February 21. The incident occurred when some protesting farmers were trying to head towards police barricades, put up to halt their "Delhi Chalo" march. The Punjab Police registered a case of murder seven days after the death of Shubhkaran Singh.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha are spearheading the 'Delhi Chalo' agitation to put pressure on the Centre to accept their demands, including a law on minimum support price (MSP) for crops and farm loan waiver. Protesting farmers from Punjab taking part in the march have been camping at Shambhu and Khanauri border points of the state's border with Haryana.

