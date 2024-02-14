Farmers' protest traffic advisory: Singhu border on NH-44 'inaccessible', Delhi Police issues alternative routes
Delhi Police has issued traffic advisory for the Singhu border, which connects the national capital and Haryana, due to farmers' protest, warning of blockage
Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory for the Singhu border in view of the farmers' protest that has been raging for the past few days, disrupting traffic at the Delhi borders. In its advisory, Delhi Police has warned that the Singhu border, which connects Delhi and Haryana, is "inaccessible" for traffic since hundreds of farmers have huddled there blocking the road. The traffic advisory includes alternative routes for commuters to consider.