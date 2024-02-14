Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory for the Singhu border in view of the farmers' protest that has been raging for the past few days, disrupting traffic at the Delhi borders. In its advisory, Delhi Police has warned that the Singhu border, which connects Delhi and Haryana, is "inaccessible" for traffic since hundreds of farmers have huddled there blocking the road. The traffic advisory includes alternative routes for commuters to consider.

The Delhi Police traffic advisory advises interstate buses and HGV commercial trucks for Haryana/Punjab/Himachal etc., to take "diversion on the Outer Ring Road at Majnu Ka Tilla to proceed towards Signature Bridge to Khajuri Chowk Via Loni Border towards Eastern Peripheral Road."

"Trucks originating from Azadpur Mandi bound for Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar are to take Diversion from Azadpur Mandi, take service road towards Outer Ring Road, Haiderpur Water Plant and take U-turn for Rohini Jail Road Sector-18 to Badli Metro Station to Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar," the traffic advisory states.

Also Read | What happened to govt-appointed panel on MSP formed after 2020-21 farmers protest?

It further says: "Only DTC Buses and Cars/four-wheelers allowed from Mukarba Chowk towards NH-44 to take EXIT No. 2 on NH-44 at DSIIDC Cut to go towards Narela and Safiabad Border. Commuters are advised to follow the above routes to avoid inconvenience."

CBSE ADVISORY FOR BOARD EXAMS

Meanwhile, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued an advisory for the students appearing in the Class 10, 12 board exams in view of the traffic restrictions imposed in Delhi, advising them to leave their homes early to arrive at the examination centres in time.

Traffic restrictions are currently in place in the national capital in view of the farmers' "Delhi Chalo" march. The board exams for Classes 10 and 12 will commence from Thursday. It cited the current situation in Delhi and said it is expected that there will be traffic issues that might cause a delay in reaching the examination centres.

Also Read | Farmers' protest: Congress had dismissed Swaminathan Report in 2010, here's why

"As the examination starts at 10.30 am, hence, all the students have been directed to reach their examination centres on or before 10 am," the advisory read, adding, "Hence, all the students are advised to leave their homes early so that they can reach well on time as per instructions issued by the CBSE. It is advisable to use metro services to reach the examination centres which are playing smoothly."

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!