Farmers set to resume protest; police beef up security at Delhi borders
Farmers plan to continue with their ‘Delhi chalo’ agitation after rejecting the government’s proposal to buy pulses, maize and cotton crops at guaranteed prices for five years.
NEW DELHI : Delhi Police on Tuesday directed security personnel deployed at the city’s Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur border points to stay alert after farmers threatened to resume their protest on Wednesday and march towards the capital.
