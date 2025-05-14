Farmers boost summer sowing ahead of promising monsoon season

India follows three main cropping seasons: summer, kharif and Rabi. The summer cropping season in India, also known as zaid, typically runs from March to June. This period is a short window between the Rabi (winter) and Kharif (monsoon) seasons. Zaid crops are mainly cultivated on irrigated land and are known for being short-duration. Kharif crops, which are sown in June and July and depend on the monsoon rains, are harvested in October and November. Rabi crops, planted in October and November, are harvested after January.