Farooq Abdullah welcomes Tahawwur Rana extradition but asks, ‘black money, ₹15 lakh kidhar gaya?’

Former Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah has congratulated and praised the Centre for its successful extradition of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks accused Tahawwur Rana to India – but his praise came with a sting.

When asked about his comments on Tahawwur Rana's extradition, Farooq Abdullah said, “Mubarak ho, kisi ko toh laaye ye. Wo jo laane wale the black money and har ek ko ₹15 lakh milne wala tha, wo kidhar gaya?”

Rough translation: “Congratulations, at least someone has been brought back. But what about bringing back the black money and give ₹15 lakh in every account — where did that go?”

Opposition leaders Kapil Sibal and P Chidambaram, too, welcomed the extradition of the Tahawwur Rana while highlighting the efforts taken by the then UPA and current NDA government in bringing the mastermind of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks to India to face justice.

P Chidambaram said, “This process began in 2009 and then gathered pace 2011 when the US intelligence identified Tahawwur Rana. I compliment the External Affairs Ministry, the Intelligence agencies, and the NIA for successfully bringing Tahawwur Rana back to India after a long and arduous battle.”

“During my time in the UPA, Minister Salman Khurshid and Foreign Secretary Ranjan Mathai played an important role. I am sure in the present Modi government also, several foreign secretaries and ministers have played a role. I also thank the United States' then and present government,” he said.

Kapil Sibal said that the formation of the NIA was a result of the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai and the central counter terrorism law enforcement agency was established during the UPA government to tackle such incidents.

“Ever since the 26/11 terrorist attack happened in Mumbai and many were killed...it was necessary that those involved in the terrorist act must be punished by the law. I remember that NIA was established during UPA times. NIA registered a case in this incident on November 11, 2009, where the accused were David Headley and Tahawwur Rana,” Kapil Sibal said.