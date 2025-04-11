Farooq Abdullah’s National Conference moves Supreme Court challenging Waqf Amendment Act

Farooq Abdullah’s National Conference has approached the Supreme Court, challenging the constitutional validity of the Waqf Amendment Act. President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday gave her assent to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025. After the Presidential assent, it has become a law.

The National Conference had earlier mentioned that it would file a writ petition against the Waqf Amendment Act.

“On the direction of President Farooq Abdullah, the National Conference will file a writ petition in the Supreme Court. This legal battle will now be fought there,” party’s chief spokesperson and legislator Tanvir Sadiq told reporters outside J&K Assembly.

He said the NC believes that this Act represents a constitutionally “alarming interference” in the religious affairs of the Muslim community.

“It (the Act) violates fundamental constitutional protections under Articles 14, 15, 21, 25, 26, 29, and 300A, and it is a direct attack on the religious freedom, equality, and property rights of Muslims across the country,” the NC leader said.

Earlier, before the Waqf Act was a Bill, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and Congress MP Mohammad Jawed moved the Supreme Court challenging its Constitutional validity.

In his petition, Congress MP Mohammad Jawed challenged the amendments to the 1995 Act governing Waqfs, claiming it violated Constitutional provisions, and said they “disproportionately increase state intervention.”

The plea alleged the bill imposed “arbitrary restrictions” on Waqf properties and their management, undermining the religious autonomy of the Muslim community.

The petition filed by the Congress MP contests that the Waqf Amendment Bill, 2025, violates the Constitutional rights that are guaranteed under Articles 14 (right to equality), 25 (freedom to practice religion), 26 (freedom to manage religious affairs), 29 (minority rights) and 300A (right to property).