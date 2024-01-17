Fashion Giant Faces New IPO Hitch: China’s Cybersecurity Police
SummaryAuthorities in Beijing are scrutinizing Shein’s data handling for potential national security risks, a move that could delay its planned share sale.
SINGAPORE—China’s powerful internet regulator is conducting a cybersecurity review of Shein’s data handling and sharing practices as the fast-fashion company seeks Beijing’s blessing for its planned initial public offering.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more