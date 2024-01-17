Fashion Giant Faces New IPO Hitch: China’s Cybersecurity Police

To go forward with its listing, according to people familiar with the issue, Shein will need the blessing of both U.S. and Chinese regulators. Shein has filed the paperwork for its U.S. application with the China Securities Regulatory Commission, an agency overseeing the offshore listings of Chinese companies. According to CSRC rules, it can coordinate with other regulators, including the CAC, should the authority have concerns over whether the company’s overseas listing could potentially jeopardize national security.